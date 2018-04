Romanian Ana Bogdan reacts after losing a point against Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, during a semi-final match of the Monterrey Tennis Open in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Spanish Garbine Muguruza in action against Romanian Ana Bogdan, during a semi-final match of the Monterrey Tennis Open in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Garbina Muguruza of Spain jubilates her victory over Ana Bogdan of Romania during the sixth day of the Monterrey Tennis Open in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Spanish top-seed Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Romania's Ana Bogdan 6-0, 7-5 on Saturday to reach the final of the Monterrey Open.

Muguruza, using her strong serve, powerful double-handed backhand and superb placement, broke her opponent three times as she won the first set 6-0.