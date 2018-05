Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain plays Fiona Ferro of France during their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain plays Fiona Ferro of France during their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza on Thursday beat France's Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-3 at the second round of the French Open.

Muguruza, world No. 3, took an hour and 20 minutes to eliminate the 21-year-old Ferro, world No. 257, advancing into the tournament's third round for the fifth consecutive year.