The Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza will be dropping out of the Sydney International tournament despite beating Carla Suarez Navarro on Jan. 7 owing to acute gastroenteritis, according to her press manager on Tuesday.

The main reason for her withdrawal is her intention to have full physical recovery for the first Grand Slam of the season starting in Melbourne on Monday.