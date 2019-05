Anastasia Potapova of Russia returns the ball to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Angelique Kerber of Germany returns the ball to Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their women's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Taylor Townsend of the USA returns the ball to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain returns the ball to Taylor Townsend of the USA during their women's first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza on Sunday had to dig deep to earn a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Taylor Townsend of the United States in the French Open first round after nearly two hours of play.

The Caracas-born Muguruza had a shaky start at the new 5,000-seat Simonne Mathieu stadium in front of a solid Townsend, 23.