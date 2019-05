Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their women's singles second round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during their women's singles second round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

World no. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan on Thursday secured her spot in the Italian Open round of 16 after a straight-set victory over Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.

Firing 44 winners and 12 aces, Osaka needed an hour and 42 minute to finish off Cibulkova 6-3, 6-3 and advance into the tournament's third round for the first time in her career.