A spectator is seen sleeping in the stands during the match between Johanna Konta of Great Britain and Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their Women's second round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Johanna Konta of Britain in action during her round two women's singles match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Johanna Konta of Great Britain in action during the match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their Women's second round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates winning her round two women's singles match against Johanna Konta of Britain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Garbiñe Muguruza Thursday outlasted the United Kingdom's Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 to become the only Spanish woman to pass through to the third round of the 2019 Australian Open.

Muguruza gave a glimpse of the power game that allowed the 25-year-old to clinch two Grand Slam titles – the French Open (2016) and Wimbledon (2017) – as she won the two-hour-and-42-minute long late night match that ended at 3.12 am local time.