Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her second round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her second round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her second round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Garbine Muguruza of Spain leaves the court after retiring from her second round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza, who withdrew from the Stuttgart Open tournament at the end of her first set against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, said Thursday she was disappointed by her withdrawal because of a medical condition that she began to feel since the Fed Cup.

"I'm disappointed because I've never achieved great results in this tournament and I had hopes for this time," the Spanish player said after leaving the game.