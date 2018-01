Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza on Saturday said she has been recovering well from the muscular issues that marred the start of her 2018 season.

Muguruza was forced to retire from two consecutive tournaments this month, first due to leg cramps in the middle of a match at the Brisbane International tournament and then on Jan. 10, when she decided not to continue at the Sydney International because of a thigh injury after prevailing over Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.