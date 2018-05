Serena Williams of the US in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during a first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, on March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during her second round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Spanish tennis pro Garbiñe Muguruza, world No. 3, and United States great Serena Williams began to train on Wednesday leading up to Roland Garros, due to kick off on May 27 .

The 24-year-old Spaniard returns to compete in Paris, where she claimed her first French Open title in 2016.