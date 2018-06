Maria Sharapova of Russia plays Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Garbine Muguruza of Spain reacts after winning against Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, world No. 3, won a decisive straight-set victory on Wednesday over Russia's Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 and advanced to the French Open semifinals.

In her first win in four career encounters, Muguruza needed just one hour and 10 minutes to eliminate two-time French Open champion Sharapova, world No. 30.