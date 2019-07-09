Spain's Garbine Muguruza (R) and her coach Sam Sumyk (L) attend a training session of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARISCAL

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during their first round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza on Tuesday announced she has parted ways with her French coach Sam Sumyk.

The news came a few days after she was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of Wimbledon.