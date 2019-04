Spanish tennis champion Garbiñe Muguruza (c) holds up her trophy for winning the Monterrey Open against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 7, 2019, after Azarenka had to withdraw due to injury. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Sierra

Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza in action on April 6, 2019, against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their semifinals match at the Monterrey Open in Monterrey, Mexico. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Sierra

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza on Sunday retained her title at the Monterrey Open after Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, withdrew due to injury from the final in the second set trailing by 3-1 after losing the first set 6-1.

Muguruza, ranked 19th worldwide, started out the match in excellent form, breaking her opponent's service in the first game and using her two-handed backhand to great effect.