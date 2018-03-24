Milwaukee Bucks forward Shabazz Muhammad (R) drives on Chicago Bulls forward Noah Vonleh (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell (C) works his way between Chicago Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio of Brazil (L) and David Nwaba (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls guard Jerian Grant (R) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Rookie guard Shabazz Muhammad scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 118-105 at the United Center on Friday.

With the win, the Bucks moved within a half-game of the seventh-place Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference.