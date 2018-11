San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (bottom) makes a tackle on Oakland Raiders wide receiver Dwayne Harris (top) during the first half of their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Nov 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (L) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Nov 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon runs to the end zone to score a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Nov 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Quarterback Nick Mullens marked his NFL debut on Thursday by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a massive 34-3 victory against the Oakland Raiders.

Mullens, 23, threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, the most successful debut for a quarterback since the merger of the two NFL leagues in 1970 and starred in the victory of the 49ers over their neighbors.