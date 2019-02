Jaume Munar of Spain returns a ball to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during their match at the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia returns a ball to Thiago Monteiro of Brazil during their match at the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Spain's Jaume Munar, Bolivia's Hugo Dellien, Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarter-finals of the Rio Open on Wednesday.

Favorites Dominic Thiem of Austria and Fabio Fognini of Italy were eliminated in first round of the tournament.