David Ferrer of Spain in action against Jaume Munar of Spain during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Jaume Munar of Spain in action against David Ferrer of Spain during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar on Monday beat fellow Spaniard David Ferrer 3-6, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 in an epic first-round match at the French Open, a Grand Slam event held on clay court.

Making his first appearance at Roland Garros, Munar needed an agonizing four hours and 15 minutes to knock out Ferrer, a former top 10 player, who reached the 2013 French Open final but lost to Spain's "King of Clay" Rafael Nadal.