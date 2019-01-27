Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams (r) knocks at the door before two Real Betis defenders during the Spanish LaLiga match between Athletic Club and Real Betis at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, 27 January 2019. EFE-EPA/ Luis Tejido

A goal by Iker Muniain, his sixth of the season, on Sunday turned around the fortunes of Athletic Bilbao at home, which up to now has exclusively focused on how to avoid relegation, in their 1-0 outing against Real Betis.

Muniain - who due to his style of play has been dubbed The Spanish Messi by the media - first got by Zouhair Feddal in the 21st minute and then fired the ball out of reach of Pau Lopez on a play from the right by Oscar de Marcos, one of the standout performers of the match played before some 40,282 spectators at San Mames stadium.