Comunicaciones head coach Willy Coito shows his disappointment during Guatemalan soccer's Clasico against fellow Guatemala City club and arch-rival Muncipal on Oct. 31, 2018 at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium. Municipal won 2-0. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizon

Comunicaciones' Kener Lemus (i) in action against Municipal's Bryan Lemus on Oct. 31, 2018, at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium during Guatemalan soccer's Clasico. Municipal won the battle of Guatemala City clubs, defeating its arch-rival 2-0. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizón

Municipal's Jose Martinez celebrates after scoring a goal on Oct. 31, 2018, during the Guatemalan Clasico, a match played at Dororeo Guamuch Flores Stadium. Municipal won the battle of Guatemala City clubs, defeating its arch-rival 2-0. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Baldizon

Municipal defeated Comunicaciones 2-0 here in the latest edition of Guatemalan soccer's Clasico, a win that improves the Rojos' playoff chances in the 2018-2019 season's Apertura championship.

The Matchday 17 of 22 contest, which included rough challenges, a penalty and an expulsion, was decided in the first half with two scores in less than five minutes.