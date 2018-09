Fredy Taylor a Xelaju player from Guatemala, celebrates a goal against Monterrey from Mexico March 12, 2013, in a CONCACAF match, in the Estadio Tecnológico stadium in Monterrey (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Municipal beat Xelaju 3-0, keeping its hopes of advancing to the Guatemalan league playoffs alive and ending a four-match skid.

Argentine Jonathan Hansen, Uruguayan Dennis Lopez and Guatemalan Jose Carlos Martinez scored goals for Municipal in Wednesday's match at El Trebol Stadium in Guatemala City.