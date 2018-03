Municipal player Blas Perez (R) and Comunicaciones player Elias Enoc (L) fight for the ball during the Guatemalan Clausura tournament match played on March 17, 2018, at Doroteo Guamuch Stadium in Guatemala City. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A Comunicaciones fan dressed up like a ghost cheers for his team during the Guatemalan Clausura tournament match against Municipal played on March 17, 2018, at Doroteo Guamuch Stadium in Guatemala City. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Comunicaciones goalkeeper Javier Irazun makes a play on the ball during the Guatemalan Clausura tournament match against Municipal on March 17, 2018, at Doroteo Guamuch Stadium in Guatemala City. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Uruguayan Gaston Puerari scored the only goal of the Guatemalan league classic, giving Municipal a 1-0 win over Comunicaciones in the 13th round of play of the 2018 Clausura tournament.

Puerari beat Comunicaciones goalkeeper Javier Irazun for the score in the 35th minute of Saturday's match at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium.