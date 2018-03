Street artist Clara Neff from Sao Paulo, Brazil, works on a mural at presenting sponsor Itau Unibanco's booth at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Florida, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Brazilian street artist Clara Neff put the finishing touches Saturday on her beach-themed mural at Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco's booth at the Miami Open tennis tournament.

The background of Neff's mural features palm trees, the ocean and a beautiful orange-tinted sky.