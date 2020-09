Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (R) passs the ball around Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals playoff game three between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 22 September 2020. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (L) keeps the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals playoff game three between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 22 September 2020. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (L) celebrates the win with teammates following the NBA basketball Western Conference finals playoff game three between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 22 September 2020. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Canadian point guard Jamal Murray regained his status as leading scorer for the Nuggets and the Denver team beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 on Tuesday in the third game of the Western Conference finals.

The victory was the first for the Nuggets in the series, which is now 2-1 in favor of the Lakers and is played in a best-of-seven format. EFE-EPA