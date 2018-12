Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee #24, center left, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic #15, left, during the first quarter at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Dec. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Todd Pierson

San Antonio Spurs Derrick White (C) in action against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (L), during the first quarter at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Dec. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Todd Pierson

Jamal Murray scored 31 points to lead the attack for the Denver Nuggets in their 102-99 win against the San Antonio Spurs at Pepsi Center on Friday.

This was the sixth win in the last 10 games for the Nuggets (22-11), who held on to the top spot of the Northwest Division, only half a game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.