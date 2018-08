Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club in London, England, on June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

France's Lucas Pouille defeated Britain's Andy Murray 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 Monday in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The 31-year-old Murray, a former world No. 1 and champion at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 in 2011 and 2008, has been on the comeback trail since undergoing hip surgery.