Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his first round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HAMISH BLAIR

Former world No.1 Andy Murray on Wednesday said he hoped to make a return to men's singles tennis later in the year.

The 32-year-old Scot is set to compete in the men's doubles with Spain's Feliciano Lopez at the Queen's Club tournament in London next week.