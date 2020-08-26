Canadian point guard Jamal Murray scored 43 vital points on Tuesday for the Denver Nuggets' 117-107 comeback victory over the Utah Jazz in the fifth Western Conference first-round playoff game.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (L) shoots a three point shot over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball first-round playoff game five at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (L) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (C) go up for a rebound during the first half of the NBA basketball first-round playoff game five at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (2-R) goes to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (R) defends during the first half of the NBA basketball first-round playoff game five at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
