Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (R) fights San Antonio Spurs forward Donatas Motiejunas (C) for the ball, as San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (L) looks on during the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center in Denver, USA, Apr. 23, 2019. EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez (c) goes in for a basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Donatas Motiejunas (L) and San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans (R) during the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, USA, Denver, USA, Apr. 23, 2019. EFE/Todd Pierson

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (L) fights off San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (R) during the third quarter at the Pepsi Center in Denver, USA, Apr. 23, 2019. EFE/Todd Pierson

Canadian point guard Jamal Murray scored 23 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 108-90 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in game five of the NBA Western Conference first-round playoffs.

Serbian center Nikola Jokic finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, as well as eight assists, making him the second highest scorer and a key player in his team's victory.