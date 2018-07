Britain's Andy Murray hits an overhead smash during a practice session ahead of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, England, on June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA E

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray of Britain has pulled out of the tournament due to a hip injury, organizers of the third Grand Slam event of the season announced on Sunday.

After undergoing hip surgery earlier this year, Murray had been aiming for a return in the grass season, which he began at the Queen's Club championship, eventually losing to Australia's Nick Kyrgios.