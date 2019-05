Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (R) of Serbia defends against Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (L) during the NBA Western Conference second round playoff basketball game four between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVE DIPAOLA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (R) shoots as Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (L) tries to avoid fouling during the NBA Western Conference second round playoff basketball game four between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEVE DIPAOLA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee (C) drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood (L) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (R) defend during the NBA Western Conference second round playoff basketball game four between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVE DIPAOLA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (R) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (L) of Serbia looks on during the NBA Western Conference second round playoff basketball game four between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 5, 2019. EFE/EPA/STEVE DIPAOLA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 116-112 on Sunday night in game 4 of their Western Conference playoff semi-final to tie the series at 2-2.

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 34 points for Denver, who recovered from Friday night’s marathon game 3, which saw the teams slug it out over a record-breaking four overtime periods, with Portland eventually winning by three points.