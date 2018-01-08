British tennis player Andy Murray on Monday announced he had undergone hip surgery in Melbourne, Australia and hoped to recover in time for a return to competition by summer.
Murray, 30, said on his Facebook account that his surgery had gone well.
Britain's Andy Murray reacts during a media conference at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Britain's Andy Murray takes a break during a practice session with Milos Raonic of Canada at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Jan. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GLENN HUNT EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
British tennis player Andy Murray on Monday announced he had undergone hip surgery in Melbourne, Australia and hoped to recover in time for a return to competition by summer.
Murray, 30, said on his Facebook account that his surgery had gone well.