Britain's Andy Murray takes a break during a practice session with Milos Raonic of Canada at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Jan. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GLENN HUNT EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Andy Murray reacts during a media conference at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Australia, on Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

British tennis player Andy Murray on Monday announced he had undergone hip surgery in Melbourne, Australia and hoped to recover in time for a return to competition by summer.

Murray, 30, said on his Facebook account that his surgery had gone well.