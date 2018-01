Britain's Andy Murray warms up ahead of an exhibition match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DOKOUPIL

Britain's Andy Murray during a practice session with Milos Raonic of Canada at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GLENN HUNT

Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray on Thursday said he would head home after pulling out of the first tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year due to an ongoing hip problem that has kept the former World No. 1 from competitions since mid-way through last year.

The lingering injury forced the British player, now ranked 16th, to withdraw from Brisbane International on Tuesday, canceling his match against Ryan Harrison of the United States.