Portugal player Goncalo Guedes during a training session at the Kratovo training camp, which will be the Team Base Camp during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Ramensky, Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PAULO NOVAIS

Valencia midfielder Gonçalo Guedes has withdrawn from Portugal's squad for the upcoming friendly against Scotland with a left adductor injury, the La Liga side announced Monday.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury during Sunday's La Liga clash against Barcelona, which ended in a 1-1 draw.