Second-Division champion Mushuc Runa and Aucas, which is in eighth place in the First Division standings, will play this week for Ecuador's last spot in the 2019 Copa Sudamericana.

The match is the result of changes made to the Ecuadorian soccer championship system and approved by the South American Soccer Confederation (CSF).