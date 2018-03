A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Jon Santacana Maiztegui of Spain following his guide Miguel Galindo Garces as they compete in the Alpine Skiing Visually Impaired Men's Super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL MARKLUND / OIS/IOC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spanish skier Miguel Galindo, the sighted guide of visually impaired skier Jon Santacana, after finishing fourth in the Super Giant Slalom test, said Sunday that they should put expectations to zero and simply think about competing well in the next days of the PyeongChang Paralympic Games.

The Spanish pair came in fourth in the Super Giant once again as they did on the first day of Descent.