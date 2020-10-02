This weekend’s Premier League action will see Pep Guardiola come face-to-face with a manager he once described as the best in the world as Manchester City travel to Elland Road where Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United awaits.
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Carabao Cup 4th round soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester City in Burnley, Britain, 30 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Molly Darlington /
Leeds United's manager Marcelo Bielsa reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Leeds United in Sheffield, Britain, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Oli Scarff
