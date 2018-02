New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) sits on the field after fumbling the football, while New England Patriots offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (L) and New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (R) look on during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (L) catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (R) during Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 04 February 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (R) dives for a touchdown against New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (L) during Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (R) celebrates with teammates after recovering a New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fumble during Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (R) during Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (L) celebrates with Brandon Graham (R) after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter Lily James Foles after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first title in 57 years after they defeated the reigning NFL Champions the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday.

New England, who under the stewardship of coach Bill Belichick and star quarterback Tom Brady have made a habit of making victorious late surges in the biggest games, looked set to break Eagles hearts again when Brady had the ball in his hands with just over two minutes remaining.