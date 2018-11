Real Madrid's Spanish player Marco Asensio performs with the ball during a training session at the team's Valdebebas Sports City in Madrid, Spain, 30 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro Friday remained on the sideline as Los Blancos concluded their preparation ahead of the upcoming La Liga match against Valencia.

Both players are still going through rehab for their respective injuries, while Alvaro Odriozola, Jesus Vallejo and Sergio Reguilon resumed group training, during the few minutes the media was allowed to attend, as they recovered from their injuries.