Spain's defender Nacho Fernandez on Saturday highlighted the fact that La Roja was able to overcome the challenge of changing head coaches ahead of playing to a 3-3 draw against Portugal in their 2018 FIFA World Cup opener.

The Spanish soccer federation fired Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday with just two days to go before Spain's first World Cup match after Lopetegui was appointed as Real Madrid's new head coach; the federation then hired La Roja's sporting manager, Fernando Hierro, as the new head coach.