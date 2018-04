Real Madrid's Isco (C) in action against Bayern's Mats Hummels (L) during the UEFA Champions League semifinal soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUKAS BARTH

Real Madrid's first squad trained on Sunday with both Nacho Fernandez and Isco Alarcon, two days before the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Bayern Munich.

Nacho and Isco's return was good news for coach Zinedine Zidane after both players missed Saturday's 2-1 La Liga win over Leganes due to injuries.