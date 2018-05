Spain national team players take part in a training session held in Madrid, in preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, May 31. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Spain national team players take part in a training session held in Madrid, in preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, May 31. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

Spain's National soccer team players (L-R) Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Nacho Fernandez, during a team's training session at Las Rojas Soccer City in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez on Thursday joined the training with the Spanish national team in Madrid, three days ahead of La Roja's friendly against Switzerland in preparations leading up the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Spain's coach Julen Lopetegui is still awaiting Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez, Isco and Marco Asensio to join the training, after they helped in the Whites' 3-1 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.