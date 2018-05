Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez during the presentation of a soccer campus named after him and his brother Alex, who plays for second-tier Cadiz, at a school in Alcala de Henares, in Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Carlos Mateos

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez during the presentation of a soccer campus named after him and his brother Alex, who plays for second-tier Cadiz, at a school in Alcala de Henares, in Madrid, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Carlos Mateos

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, better known as Nacho, on Thursday stated that Portuguese teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the best soccer player in the world, even better than Barcelona's Argentine star, Lionel Messi.

Nacho commented during the presentation of a soccer campus named after him and his brother Alex, who plays for second-tier Cadiz, at a school in Alcala de Henares.