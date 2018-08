Alexis Henriquez (R) of Athletico Nacional vies for the ball with Bruno Bianchi (L) of Tucuman during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Atletico Tucuman of Argentina at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Nacional's Omar Duarte (R) celebrates after scoring against Tucuman during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Atletico Tucuman of Argentina at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Gervasio Nunez (L), Jonathan Cabral (C) and Juan Mercier of Tucuman celebrate after defeating Nacional during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Atletico Tucuman of Argentina at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Atletico Tucuman lost to 1-0 Atletico Nacional on Tuesday in Colombia but managed to qualify for the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals thanks to their 2-0 first leg lead.

Omar Duarte scored for the Colombian side in the 12th minute, stealing in at the back post to finish from close range after excellent work down the right flank by Jose San Roman and Vladimir Hernandez. .