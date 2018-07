Botafogo's Renato (R) battles Audax's Bosso Torres (L) for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana match played on May 9, 2018, at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/MARCELO SAYÃO

Paraguay's Nacional, which advanced to the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana by eliminating Cruzeiro, will take on another Brazilian club, Botafogo, this week in the regional tournament.

Botafogo made the trip to Asuncion for Wednesday's match without Uruguayan forward Rodrigo Aguirre, who is suspended.