Gonzalo Bergessio (R) of Nacional scores during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Nacional of Uruguay and San Lorenzo of Argentina at Gran Parque Central Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sep 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Luis Espino (R) of Nacional vies for the ball with Ruben Bota (L) of San Lorenzo during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Nacional of Uruguay and San Lorenzo of Argentina at Gran Parque Central Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sep 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Uruguay´s Club Nacional on Tuesday beat Argentina´s San Lorenzo de Almagro in Montevideo 2-0 thanks to goals from Matias Zunino and Gonzalo Bergessio.

With the win, Club Nacional reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana, in which it will face the winner of the match between Brazil´s Fluminense and Ecuador´s Deportivo Cuenca.