Atletico Nacional defeated Independiente Santa Fe 2-0 in the second round of Colombian league play, closing in on the top spot in the standings.

Dayro Moreno opened the scoring for the Medellin-based club in Saturday's match, nailing a goal in the 29th minute that completely caught Santa Fe goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos off balance.