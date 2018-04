Nacional's Guzman Corujo (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa Libertadores Group F match between Nacional and Real Garcilaso at the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Nacional's Paulo Zunino (R) vies for the ball with Juan Lojas (L) of Real Garcilaso during the Copa Libertadores Group F match between Nacional and Real Garcilaso at the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Nacional's Gonzalo Bueno (L) vies for the ball with Lampros Kotogiannis (R) of Real Garcilaso during the Copa Libertadores Group F match between Nacional and Real Garcilaso at the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Nacional's Gonzalo Bueno (R) vies for the ball with Real Garcilaso's Lampros Kontogiannis (L) during the Copa Libertadores Group F match between Nacional and Real Garcilaso at the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Uruguayan soccer club Nacional won their first victory in the Copa Libertadores in Montevideo on Wednesday, beating the Peruvian Real Garcilaso 4-0 in the fourth round of Group F.

This result catapulted the Uruguayan team to the second place in its group, four points behind Santos.