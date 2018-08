Nacional's Juan Vieyra (R) shoots towards the goal against Matheus Fernandes (L) of Botafogo, during a match for the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana between Nacional of Paraguay and Botafogo of Brazil, at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Nacional's Adam Bareiro (R) in action against Rodrigo Lindoso (L) of Botafogo during a match for the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana between Nacional of Paraguay and Botafogo of Brazil at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES CRISTALDO

Nacional's Juan Santacruz (R) kicks to the goal against Luis Ricardo (C) and Rodrigo Lindoso (L) of Botafogo, during a match for the second phase of the Copa Sudamericana between Nacional of Paraguay and Botafogo of Brazil, at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, in Asuncion, Paraguay, 01 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The Paraguayan soccer club Nacional won 2-1 against Brazilian team Botafogo on Wednesday, with the Brazilians leaving the Defensores del Chaco Stadium with a feeling of having done a good job in the first match of the second round of the Copa Sudamericana.

The Paraguayan team will face Botafogo again on Aug. 16 in Rio de Janeiro, where the Brazilians hope to make the difference against a rival who on Tuesday had opportunities but lacked accuracy in front of Saulo's goal.