Nacional's Tabare Viudez (C) in action against Paraguay's Sol de America in the Copa Sudamericana match played on Aug. 14, 2018, at Gran Parque Central in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martinez

Uruguay's Nacional is hosting Argentina's San Lorenzo this week at Gran Parque Central in Montevideo in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 and faces a tough challenge, needing to score at least two goals and not give up any.

San Lorenzo beat Nacional 3-1 in the first leg of the series on Aug. 22.