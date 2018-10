José Cazares (L) from Macara fights for the ball with Hector Noguera (R) from Deportivo Tachira January 22, 2018, for the Copa Libertadores at the stadium of Bellavista in Ambato (Ecuador). EPA-EFE FILE/José Jácome

Quito-based Nacional surprised the Ecuadorian league, playing to a 2-2 tie with first-place Macara in the last match of the 12th round of championship tournament action.

Nacional, which was without several injured players, shocked Macara on the road in Monday's match, thanks to a brace by Manuel Balda, who scored a goal on a free kick and another with a penalty kick.