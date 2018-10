Omar Duarte (c) from Nacional celebrates a goal against Tucuman Aug. 28, 2018, for the Copa Libertadores a the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin (Colombia). EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Eduardo Noriega

Defender Alexis Henriquez scored a goal with just a few seconds left on the clock over the weekend, giving Atletico Nacional a 3-2 win over Boyaca Chico and keeping it in the hunt for first place in the Colombian league.

Nacional is fighting for the top spot in the standings, with 21 points, trailing Colombian league leader Deportes Tolima by five points.